UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Russia's MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian fighter jet MiG-31 intercepted a Royal Norwegian Air Force plane near the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet MiG-31 intercepted a Royal Norwegian Air Force plane near the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a statement on Friday.

"On September 4, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense duty was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the Royal Norwegian Air Force's basic patrol aircraft P-3C Orion.

"After the Norwegian aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian fighter MiG-31 was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the statement says.

The Norwegian aircraft was not allowed to violate the Russian state border, it added.

Related Topics

Russia September Border From

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

51 minutes ago

Germany's Statements on Navalny Resemble Skripal C ..

1 minute ago

World Tourism Day to be celebrated in a big way

2 minutes ago

Pak army ever ready to thwart enemy's all designs: ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Did Not Yet Share Any Information on Naval ..

2 minutes ago

US City of Cleveland Seeks Witnesses in Officer's ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.