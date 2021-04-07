UrduPoint.com
Russia's MiG-31 Intercepts Norwegian Spy Plane Near Russian Border Over Barents Sea

Russian fighter MiG-31 intercepted the Royal Norwegian Air Force reconnaissance aircraft approaching the Russian border over the Barents Sea, which eventually turned around, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian fighter MiG-31 intercepted the Royal Norwegian Air Force reconnaissance aircraft approaching the Russian border over the Barents Sea, which eventually turned around, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

"On April 7, Russian airspace control detected an air target over the territory of Norway approaching the Russian border. To identify the air target and prevent border violations, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was scrambled," release.

The Russian crew identified the target as a Falcon-20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea.

After the foreign aircraft turned away from the border, the MiG-31 returned safely to the home airfield. The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules.

