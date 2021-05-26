Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to escort the Royal Norwegian Air Force patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to escort the Royal Norwegian Air Force patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday.

On May 26, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Barents Sea area, it said.

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as an aircraft of the basic patrol aircraft R-3C Orion of the Royal Norwegian Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," the statement says.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield, it said.

"The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border was allowed," the statement says.