UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's MiG-31 Scrambled To Escort Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Over Barents Sea - Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russia's MiG-31 Scrambled to Escort Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Over Barents Sea - Military

Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to escort the Royal Norwegian Air Force patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian fighter MiG-31 was scrambled to escort the Royal Norwegian Air Force patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Northern Fleet said on Wednesday.

On May 26, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Barents Sea area, it said.

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as an aircraft of the basic patrol aircraft R-3C Orion of the Royal Norwegian Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," the statement says.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield, it said.

"The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border was allowed," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia May Border From

Recent Stories

CM announces mega development projects

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss With Putin Situation W ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's 'Look Africa Policy 'moves towards righ ..

3 minutes ago

Distinguished AJK Police officer PDSP Raja Ayaz Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Open to Hosting Tesla Vehicle Factory - Ind ..

15 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 26 May 2021

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.