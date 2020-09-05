UrduPoint.com
Russia's MiG-31 Scrambled To Intercept Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

A Russian fighter jet MiG-31 was scrambled to intercept a Royal Norwegian Air Force aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) A Russian fighter jet MiG-31 was scrambled to intercept a Royal Norwegian Air Force aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Saturday.

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense duty team was scrambled.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as the Royal Norwegian Air Force's basic patrol aircraft P-3C Orion," the center said in a statement.

The authority added that after the Norwegian aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base.

The entire flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the statement said, noting that the Norwegian plane was prevented from crossing the Russian border.

