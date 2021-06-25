Two MiG-31K fighter jets capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have been deployed in the Syrian Khmeimim air base for the first time as part of preparation for an upcoming joint military exercises, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Two MiG-31K fighter jets capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have been deployed in the Syrian Khmeimim air base for the first time as part of preparation for an upcoming joint military exercises, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

The Russian Navy and the Aerospace Forces will conduct joint drills in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday.

"A pair of MiG-31K aircraft, which are able to use the newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, flew for the exercise to Russia's Khmeimim Air Base in the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement said.

The aircraft will carry out "learning tasks" in Syria, one of the crews said.