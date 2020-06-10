UrduPoint.com
Russia's MiG-35 To Be Equipped With Voice Assistant Helping Pilot In Tough Situations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russia's MiG-35 next-generation fighter jet will be equipped with a new expert system capable of providing pilots with recommendations in various difficult situations, Dmitry Selivanov, a test pilot at MiG aircraft corporation (part of Rostec), has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Everything in the new fighter is aimed at helping the pilot. In a critical situation, it can even suggest what should be done.

Apart from that, an expert system is being developed, which will direct the pilot in difficult situations," Selivanov said.

The fighter is already equipped with a voice assistant, the test pilot added.

"We call her Rita, the voice communicant. Her voice remains pleasant and calm even if fire hits the engine. She does not talk all the time, she just makes recommendations if the plane approaches some restrictions. Hints are also provided during combat usage," Selivanov said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

