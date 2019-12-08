(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Russia's MiG aircraft corporation said that it was developing high-speed combat drones that will be capable of operating together with MiG-35 fighters (NATO reporting name Fulcrum-F) and other aircraft.

"The MiG corporation is working on creating aviation systems based on high-speed unmanned aerial vehicles.

The system, which is being developed, will have high combat potential, and will be able to be used in a single system with MiG-35 jets and other aircraft," the corporation said in a statement.

The company added that it was producing modern MiG-35 fighters for the Russian Defense Ministry in line with the contract signed by the parties on the sidelines of the ARMY-2018 forum.