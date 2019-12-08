UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's MiG Aircraft Corporation Says Developing High-Speed Combat Drones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:30 AM

Russia's MiG Aircraft Corporation Says Developing High-Speed Combat Drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Russia's MiG aircraft corporation said that it was developing high-speed combat drones that will be capable of operating together with MiG-35 fighters (NATO reporting name Fulcrum-F) and other aircraft.

"The MiG corporation is working on creating aviation systems based on high-speed unmanned aerial vehicles.

The system, which is being developed, will have high combat potential, and will be able to be used in a single system with MiG-35 jets and other aircraft," the corporation said in a statement.

The company added that it was producing modern MiG-35 fighters for the Russian Defense Ministry in line with the contract signed by the parties on the sidelines of the ARMY-2018 forum.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

3 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

3 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

3 hours ago

South Africa win Dubai sevens

3 hours ago

Dubai’s ports handle 808,000 passengers during h ..

3 hours ago

Listen to youth facing different challenges Al Nua ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.