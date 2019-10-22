UrduPoint.com
Russia's MiG Sold Over 2,000 Fighter Jets To Africa Over 50 Years - Director General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:26 PM

Russian aircraft corporation MiG has sold more than 2,000 fighter jets to African countries over half of a century, its director general said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian aircraft corporation MiG has sold more than 2,000 fighter jets to African countries over half of a century, its director general said on Tuesday.

"The history of military defense cooperation between the MiG corporation and Africa dates back some 50 years. During this time, countries in this region were supplied with over 2,000 jets," Ilya Tarasenko was quoted as saying in a press release.

The aircraft maker will unveil the export variant of its MiG-35 fighter at the two-day Russia-Africa summit, which opens on Wednesday.

Tarasenko called the MiG-35 a lucrative deal for Africa in terms of its cost effectiveness. It is a generation 4++ fighter equipped with state of the art avionics. Its multi-role radar with active phased array allows the jet to lock on and track up to 30 targets at once.

The Russia-Africa summit will be co-chaired by Egypt and Russia, and the Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner.

