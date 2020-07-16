Russia's aircraft manufacturers MiG and Sukhoi will develop the sixth-generation combat fighter in cooperation, Ilya Tarasenko, the director general of both companies, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia's aircraft manufacturers MiG and Sukhoi will develop the sixth-generation combat fighter in cooperation, Ilya Tarasenko, the director general of both companies, told Sputnik in an interview.

Tarasenko announced that the formation of the development strategy of the combat aviation division of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), where MiG and Sukhoi are to be included, would be completed by 2035. The formation of the new unit envisions joint developments and technologies transfer.

"Yes, it will be developed by the UAC combat aviation division," Tarasenko said, when asked whether the sixth-generation fighter will be created by MiG and Sukhoi in cooperation.

"American and European aircraft producers are our competitors. To maintain safe lead in the sector, we need to consolidate our best capacities that MiG and Sukhoi companies have today, and create new sixth-generation planes. Uniting potentials within the framework of our common tasks and goals is a great opportunity for a major breakthrough. Foreign companies no longer have such opportunities," Tarasenko explained.

Russia has launched batch production of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters, with the first aircraft expected to be passed to the country's Aerospace Forces later this year.