PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia's military activity on the border with Finland has remained at the same level as before Finland's accession to NATO, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday.

"After we applied for NATO membership last spring, we expected all sorts of provocations from Russia. But nothing happened. Russia's military activities at the border with Finland have not been significantly intensified," he said in an interview with French newspaper Ouest France and German media group Funke.

The minister added that in the future, Finland expects to participate in the monitoring of NATO's airspace.

"We have been conducting joint military exercises with NATO countries, including the US, for a long time.

The training also took place in the spring and summer. At this point, we are not talking about establishing a permanent NATO military base in Finland or deploying foreign troops on a rota basis. However, we expect to participate in monitoring of NATO's airspace over the Baltic states in the future," he said.

Haavisto pointed out that Finland has "a strong professional army plus 300,000 reservists," adding that the country's goal is to "be able to defend itself on its own."

Finland and Sweden submitted bids for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. On March 31, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey.