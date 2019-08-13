VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian military ecologists from the Eastern Military District have collected over 160 tonnes of scrap metal on Wrangel and Bolshoy Shantar islands, the district's press service said.

"More than 140 tonnes of metal barrels have been collected and compressed on Wrangel Island. In total about 150 tonnes are planned to be collected ... About 800 metal barrels with a total weight of more than 24 tonnes have already been collected and compressed on Bolshoy Shantar Island," the statement said.

In total, as part of works on Bolshoy Shantar Island, it is planned to collect and compress more than 1.

800 empty barrel containers with a total weight of about 55 tonnes.

In early September, Russian servicemen are going to begin reclamation of about two hectares (five acres) of land cleared of various metal and other debris. Specialists will dismantle and take out the destroyed buildings and facilities totaling about 200 square meters.

On Bolshoy Shantar Island, the work is scheduled to be completed by September 1 and on Wrangel Island ” in late September.