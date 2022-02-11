A military-technical response by Russia to the West for its unmet demands on the European security guarantees is still a hypothetical question and Moscow will use every opportunity to reach agreements, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A military-technical response by Russia to the West for its unmet demands on the European security guarantees is still a hypothetical question and Moscow will use every opportunity to reach agreements, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"As for response measures, this is still a hypothetical question," Polyanskiy said responding to when does Moscow plan to move on to a military-technical response to ignoring its concerns about security guarantees. "We are diplomats and must act in such a way to keep the guns silent, so we will use every opportunity to reach agreements, but without compromising our principled positions and going beyond the red lines. If there is no progress and it comes to the need to take military-technical measures, we have qualified specialists in this area in our country."