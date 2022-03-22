Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has established a response center to address anti-Russian sanctions, Mikhail Babich, deputy director of the service, said on Tuesday

"The wave of sanctions that we are facing now is the most comprehensive and the deepest one.

We are analyzing which areas of joint cooperation of the military-industrial complex and the defense ministry will be affected. In this regard, the service has established a response center headed by the director (of the service), Dmitry Shugaev," Babich said at a meeting of the expert council in Russia's lower house.

He added that the issues of financial as well as transport and logistical restrictions are especially acute now.