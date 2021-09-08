UrduPoint.com

Russia's Minister Of Emergencies Died Tragically In Line Of Duty - Ministry

Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:04 PM

Russia's Minister of Emergencies Died Tragically in Line of Duty - Ministry

Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev died tragically at the age of 55 in the line of duty as he was saving a person's life, the ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev died tragically at the age of 55 in the line of duty as he was saving a person's life, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations informs with regret that Yevgeny Zinichev died tragically in the line of duty when he was saving a person's life at interdepartmental drills on protecting the Arctic zone from emergencies," the ministry said in a statement.

