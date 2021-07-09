UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mir-19 COVID Drug Reduces Viral Load In Animals By 10,000 Times - Developer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia's Mir-19 COVID Drug Reduces Viral Load in Animals by 10,000 Times - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russia's latest drug against the coronavirus, Mir-19, has reduced the concentration of virus during trials in infected animals by 10,000 times, its developer, the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency, told Sputnik.

"With the help of an active component ” small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) ” the drug destroys a specific part of the viral genome, which is responsible for its replication (ability to reproduce). This leads to a decrease in the viral load during an experiment with infected by the virus tissue and in infected animals ” the concentration of the virus decreases by 10,000 times," the FMBA said.

The agency added that phase 2 clinical trials of the Mir-19 drug were planned to be completed in mid-August. If proved effective, it would then be submitted for official registration.

The drug will be effective against all existing variants of the coronavirus, including those originating in the United Kingdom and India, as the parts of the virus genome selected to be targeted by the drug are highly conservative and practically do not undergo mutations, the FMBA noted.

