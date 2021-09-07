UrduPoint.com

Russia's MIR-19 Drug Against COVID-19 Showing Good Results In Trials - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) MIR-19 coronavirus medicine, developed by the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA), is showing great results as the second phase of the trials is coming to its end, which will be followed by submitting a package of documents for drug registration, FMBA Department of Translational Medicine and Innovative Technologies Head Daria Kryuchko said in an interview with Sputnik.

The first phase of the trials finished in May, with the drug confirming good tolerability and complete safety, and now the second phase is underway to show MIR-19 effectiveness in people infected with the coronavirus, Kryuchko noted. No serious side effects have been registered so far, the FMBA representative assured.

"The second phase of the clinical trials is now verging to a close, after which we will submit a package of documents for registration.

We have already selected two-thirds of trials participants, the medication is showing a good effect so far, and we hope this will continue," Kryuchko said.

MIR-19 is an innovative medication, which blocks the site of the coronavirus genome responsible for its replication, Kryuchko explained, also noting that the drug is inhaled through a mask.

"It is important that our scientists from the FMBA Institute of Immunology carefully selected the genome site that is the most conservative one, not susceptible to mutations," Kryuchko continued.

MIR-19 is a unique etiotropic drug that acts as antidote to the coronavirus, it is based on the RNA interference mechanism and consists of two components, small interfering RNAs and the carrier peptide.

