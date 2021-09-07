MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia's MIR-19 anti-coronavirus medicine, developed by the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), may be suitable for early post-exposure prevention, FMBA Translational Medicine and Innovative Technologies Department head Darya Kryuchko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Based on the mechanism of action of the drug and our preliminary results, it should be effective as early post-exposure prophylaxis," Kryuchko said.