MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Russian Mir payment system announced on Thursday that it had conducted pilot card operations in South Korea through a device by BC Card payment platform company, Vladimir Komlev, the CEO of Mir's operating company, National Payment Card System, said Thursday.

BC Card is said to be planning to finish all necessary preparations and begin launching ATMs and point-of-sale terminals that accept Mir cards in the first quarter of 2021.

"Today we conducted first pilot operations with the Mir card in the network of South Korea's biggest players on the payment services market, our partner BC Card Co.

Ltd. South Korea is an important economic partner of Russia and we will continue working so that after the epidemic stabilizes and flights between Moscow and Seoul are restored, cardholders could start using Mir in the country during their business and tourism visits," Komlev said in a statement.

In recent years, Russia has introduced the System for Transfer of Financial Messages - its proprietary financial transfer system for banks - and the Mir payment system, a national system for credit and debit cards, which are being accepted as means of payment in 10 countries. So far, over 89 million cards have been issued.