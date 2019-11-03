UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mishina, Galliamov Become Ice Skating Grand Prix Pairs Champions

GRENOBLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russian figure skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won gold in the pairs' discipline at the 2019 - 2020 International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix in France.

Mishina and Galliamov came first in the pairs' free skating on Saturday with 133.81 points and became the pairs' champions at the French leg of the Grand Prix with a total of 207.58 points.

Another Russian pair, Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin, won silver with 206.56 points. They were in the first place after the pairs' short program in Grenoble, but got only 129.97 points in free skating on Saturday.

Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier of the United States came third in the pairs' discipline with a final total of 199.40 points.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaia won gold in the Grand Prix ladies' singles discipline, while her compatriot Alina Zagitova won silver.

