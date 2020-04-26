UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mishustin Asks To Outline Proposals To Phase Out COVID-19 Curbs On Businesses

Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Mishustin Asks to Outline Proposals to Phase Out COVID-19 Curbs on Businesses

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tasked the ministries and other government agencies with drawing up proposals to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions on businesses, the government said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tasked the ministries and other government agencies with drawing up proposals to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions on businesses, the government said Saturday.

"The Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Economic Development, Rospotrebnadzor [consumer watchdog] and the Health Ministry ... are tasked with preparing and submitting to the government their coordinated proposals to phase out restrictions on the activities of certain organizations and sole proprietors that were imposed in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus infection," the government said in a statement.

The proposals should take into account the evolving epidemiological situation and the Russian consumer watchdog's recommendations to contain the spread of the virus, it stressed.

The deadline for submitting the proposals is April 30.

Russians, except those involved in essential services and industries, have been on a nationwide paid leave since March 30. The self-isolation regime in the country is set to expire on April 30. The authorities are expected to make a decision on whether to extend it in the coming days.

The country has registered 5,966 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 74,588. A total of 681 patients have died since the onset of the pandemic.

