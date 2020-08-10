(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, conveying congratulations to President Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential election, the Russian government said on Monday.

"Mishustin congratulated Golovchenko on his birthday, wished him success and noted the importance of strengthening Russian-Belarusian inter-governmental cooperation. During the phone conversation, Mishustin asked to convey congratulations to Belarusian President Lukashenko on the victory in the presidential election and stressed the importance of the course for further development of cooperation with Russia," the statement says.

Mishustin and Golovchenko also discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, exchanged views on the priority tasks of interaction in the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union integration.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on Sunday. According to updated preliminary data from the Belarusian election authority, Lukashenko won 80.08 percent of the vote. 10.09 percent voted for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

On the evening of the same day, mass unauthorized protests began in a number of cities in Belarus. Protesters in the center of Minsk erected barricades from garbage cans. Police fired tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades against them, and pushed protesters out of the city center. There were casualties in the course of the actions, several people were taken to the hospital.