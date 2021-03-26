UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mishustin In Greek Athos With Private Visit After Military Parade - Reports

Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has stayed at Mount Athos with a private visit after officially attending Independence Day Parade marking the 200th anniversary of Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire in Athens, Romfea news portal reported on Thursday.

Before leaving for Russia, Mishustin set out with a private visit to Mount Athos, where he will stay at the Russian St. Panteleimon Monastery. He may also spend some time in the Filotheou monastery, the news said.

Mishustin represented Moscow at the two-day celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Revolution, which gave Greece independence from the Ottoman Empire, at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Leaders and representatives of the UK and France were also invited. French President Emmanuel Macron skipped the celebrations due to coronavirus concerns and was represented by Defense Minister Florence Parly. British Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also attended the event.

