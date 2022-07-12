MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has nominated Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov for a position of the deputy prime minister - industry, trade minister, the country's government press service said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to establish the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade in the Russian government, increasing the number of deputy prime ministers from 10 to 11.

"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed to the lower house to consider the nomination of the industry and trade minister, Denis Manturov, for the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade. The new position in the cabinet was established by the decision of the president on July 12," the statement read.