Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia's Mishustin Orders Measures on Commissioning Drones to Monitor Roads Amid COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has ordered to develop until May 12 a set of measures for testing and phased commissioning of drones to monitor the country's roads amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a list of instructions published on the government's website on Tuesday.

"The Russian Transport Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development with the participation of interested organizations and representatives of the scientific and technological business community are set to develop a set of measures for testing and phased commissioning of highly automated vehicles on the public roads without the presence of a test engineer inside the vehicle," the website read.

The website added that the measures are to be presented on May 12.

