UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mishustin Orders Strategy On Arctic Transport Infrastructure By June 2021

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:12 PM

Russia's Mishustin Orders Strategy on Arctic Transport Infrastructure by June 2021

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tasked the Transport Ministry, the Far East Development Ministry and Rosatom state corporation with submitting a development strategy on the transport infrastructure in the Arctic until 2035 to the government by June 2021, according to a Monday statement by the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tasked the Transport Ministry, the Far East Development Ministry and Rosatom state corporation with submitting a development strategy on the transport infrastructure in the Arctic until 2035 to the government by June 2021, according to a Monday statement by the government.

Mishustin visited the Arctic on October 21 to attend the ceremony of a new Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker Arctika's commissioning. The prime minister stressed that, though Russia is an undisputed leader in the development of the Arctic, the country needed to act more actively in the region to meet the national security and economic demands.

"Until May 31, 2021, the government shall receive a strategy on the development of the port, railway and airport infrastructure in the Russian Arctic zone, designed for the next ten years and for the period until 2035.

It will allow to provide a comprehensive solution to the goal and create the conditions for the increase in the transportation of export and transit cargo through the Northern Sea Route," the government said.

Also, the responsible parties, together with the energy ministry, should present a long-term forecast for the cargo traffic in the waters of the Russian Arctic.

Russia is one of the five countries, including Canada, Denmark, Norway and the US, that border the Arctic. Over two million Russian citizens live in the region, making Russia the largest arctic country in terms of population. Russia is the only country that possesses a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet, which allows it to use the shortest trade route from Europe to Asia � the Northern Sea Route � despite the season.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Canada Norway Traffic Denmark May June October Border From Government Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

53 seconds ago

Bounce Club East wins Rashid Minhas basketball tou ..

55 seconds ago

Global coronavirus death toll tops 1.2 million: AF ..

56 seconds ago

Hong Kong in record meth bust as pandemic forces g ..

59 seconds ago

NEPRA issues 27 generation licenses with 2338.14 M ..

4 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.