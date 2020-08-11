UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree On Pension Benefits For Health Workers Fighting COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:35 PM

Russia's Mishustin Signs Decree on Pension Benefits for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on special retirement benefits for health workers engaged in the COVID-19 response, which envision counting each working day as two, the decree posted on Russia's legal information portal read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on special retirement benefits for health workers engaged in the COVID-19 response, which envision counting each working day as two, the decree posted on Russia's legal information portal read.

On Monday, Mishustin announced that working days of health workers who treat coronavirus-positive patients will be counted as two to pave the way toward increasing the retirement wage. The prime minister also said that all working days starting from January and until the end of September would be counted.

"A day of work for health workers who treat patients with a new coronavirus infection, COVID-19, in health facilities - to be considered as two days," the decree read.

Mishustin has said that some 4,000 doctors and healthcare personnel will be able to retire early thanks to this decision. According to preliminary estimates, 325 million rubles ($4.4 million) would be required every year to pay additional retirement benefits to health workers.

The new decree also envisages the same benefits for personnel who work in emergency healthcare departments or health workers who are treating patients suffering from pneumonia or viral respiratory infections.

