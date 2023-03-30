Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree on the priority of home-grown electronics and components in public procurement as part of measures to ensure the country's technological sovereignty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that he had signed a decree on the priority of home-grown electronics and components in public procurement as part of measures to ensure the country's technological sovereignty.

"The government has been continuing the work on ensuring technological sovereignty.

I have signed the decree, which provides an advantage to domestic electronics with Russian processors in procurement for state and municipal needs," Mishustin said during a cabinet meeting.

The Russian prime minister said that the electronic devices containing Russian components would be prioritized, but if there are no such offers, Russian-produced electronics with foreign components would be procured.

He added that the Russian government would purchase foreign electronics only if there are no offers from Russian manufacturers.