ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a brief conversation with Charles, Prince of Wales, during their visit to Athens.

On Wednesday, the Russian prime minister arrived in Greece to represent Moscow at the 200th anniversary of the country beginning its national liberation struggle against the Ottoman Empire.

Mishustin and Prince Charles on Thursday take part in the military parade in Athens to mark the anniversary of Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire. Upon arrival at the scene, Prince Charles came to the Russian prime minister and they briefly talked to each other.

As part of two-day celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Revolution, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited leaders and representatives of countries that played a key role in supporting Greeks' fighting for their independence: Russia, France and the United Kingdom.