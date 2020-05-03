MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, feels good and continues to work remotely under medical supervision, his spokesman said Sunday.

On Thursday, Mishustin, 54, said that he had tested positive for the virus and would be treated at a medical care facility.

"Mikhail Vladimirovich remains under the supervision of doctors. He continues treatment and feels normal. He is working with documents and in active contact with his colleagues by telephone," Boris Belyakov said.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as Mishutin's temporary replacement.