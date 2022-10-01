UrduPoint.com

Russia's Mishustin To Hold Talks With Belarusian Prime Minister On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Russia's Mishustin to Hold Talks With Belarusian Prime Minister on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko on Monday, October 3, to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Russian government informs.

The talks will be held in Moscow and "special attention will be paid to the subject of integration cooperation within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," the Russian government said in a statement.

Mishustin and Golovchenko will also discuss trade and economic cooperation, as well as energy and finances.

Golovchenko said in a video on Telegram that he was going to discuss "the current situation in bilateral trade, the implementation of investment projects, coordination of industrial policy and other urgent issues" during his meeting with the Russian prime minister in Moscow on Monday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held talks in the Russian city of Sochi discussing security and economic issues, as well as food and fertilizer supplies under the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

