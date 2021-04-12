UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mishustin To Hold Talks With Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri On April 15 In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Russia's Mishustin to Hold Talks With Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri on April 15 in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on April 15 in Moscow, the Russian government said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was expecting Hariri's visit in the coming days.

"On April 15 in Moscow, Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. The heads of government will discuss topical issues of Russian-Lebanese cooperation in trade, economic, industrial, energy, cultural, humanitarian and other fields," the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit April Government

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different parts of the country a ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

6 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

6 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

19 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.