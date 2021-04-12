MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on April 15 in Moscow, the Russian government said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was expecting Hariri's visit in the coming days.

"On April 15 in Moscow, Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri. The heads of government will discuss topical issues of Russian-Lebanese cooperation in trade, economic, industrial, energy, cultural, humanitarian and other fields," the statement says.