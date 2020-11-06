UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mishustin To Join CIS Gov't Heads Council Session On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russia's Mishustin to Join CIS Gov't Heads Council Session on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will join a session of the Commonwealth of Independent States heads of government council on Friday, the Russian government's press service said Thursday.

"On November 6, the head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the council of heads of government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will take place via videoconference," the press service said.

The session will deal with economic cooperation, overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 crisis and economic recovery. Other issues include innovations, transport security and nuclear energy.

A number of documents will be adopted as a result of the meeting and the next session will be scheduled, according to the statement.

