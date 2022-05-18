MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government on Friday, which will be held in the format of a videoconference, the Russian government said in a statement.

"On May 20, 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will be held via videoconference," it said.

This year, in accordance with the order of priority, Kazakhstan is chairing the CIS. The previous meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government was held on November 12 in Belarus.

The meeting will focus on the implementation of joint projects in the agro-industrial sector, and strengthening the common scientific space of the CIS member states.