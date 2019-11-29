UrduPoint.com
Russia's Missile Forces Receive More Than 150 Launchers For New Yars Missiles - Commander

Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) have already received more than 150 launchers for the most advanced Yars ballistic missiles, SMF commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev said in an interview published on Friday.

"As of today, our forces have received more than 150 launchers for the new missiles and have begun working with them," Karakaev said in an interview with the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

The commander noted that the SMF received 20 launchers for the new missile systems annually.

Karakaev added that 18 missile regiments had already been equipped with the new Yars systems.

The SMF currently include around 200 mobile launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles and around 200 stationary ones, according to the commander. Karakaev argued that the SMF planned to preserve that balance between its mobile and stationary component and did not plan to prioritize mobile launchers in the future.

