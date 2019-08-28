The Russian Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) welcomes Wednesday's decision of Kiev's appellate court to release RIA Novosti portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody and views this as the triumph of truth

Kiev's appellate court ruled to immediately release Vyshinsky, who has been jailed in Ukraine for over 400 days, on personal recognizance.

"We welcome the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky from custody in Ukraine. The truth has triumphed!" the mission said on Twitter.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the OSCE, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in July that Kiev was ready to exchange Vyshinsky for Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia for plotting terrorist attacks.