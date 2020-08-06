UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mobile Hospital Starts Receiving Patients In Beirut - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Mobile Hospital Starts Receiving Patients in Beirut - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia's Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik on Thursday that its helicopter-transportable hospital started operating in the Lebanese capital of Beirut and would receive patients on a 24-hour basis.

Russia, along with other countries, provides assistance to Lebanon, where a powerful explosion resulted in over 130 fatalities and 5,000 injuries earlier this week.

"At 15:00 Moscow time [12:00 GMT], a hospital of the Tsentrospas rescue team started receiving injured people. The hospital will be operating round-the-clock for acute patients that can be found during rescue operations, and on an ambulatory basis, between 08:00 and 20:00, for other patients," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia Beirut Lebanon

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

33 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

33 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

41 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

51 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

1 hour ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.