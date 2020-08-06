(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia's Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik on Thursday that its helicopter-transportable hospital started operating in the Lebanese capital of Beirut and would receive patients on a 24-hour basis.

Russia, along with other countries, provides assistance to Lebanon, where a powerful explosion resulted in over 130 fatalities and 5,000 injuries earlier this week.

"At 15:00 Moscow time [12:00 GMT], a hospital of the Tsentrospas rescue team started receiving injured people. The hospital will be operating round-the-clock for acute patients that can be found during rescue operations, and on an ambulatory basis, between 08:00 and 20:00, for other patients," the ministry said.