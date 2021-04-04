VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The modernized frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" has carried out artillery fire tests using air and sea targets in the Sea of Japan, the fleet's spokesman, Nikolai Voskresensky, said.

"Artillery firing at air and sea targets was carried out in the Peter the Great Gulf.

Targets were fired at from the A-190 universal shipborne artillery mount," Voskresensky said, adding that the Kamov Ka-27 military helicopter was also involved in the drills.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "Marshal Shaposhnikov" had received the A-190 artillery mount as part of modernization, as well as the Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and Uran anti-ship missiles.

In December of last year, the modernized frigate successfully test-fired Uran missiles in the waters of the Sea of Japan.