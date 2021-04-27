UrduPoint.com
Russia's Modernized Marshal Shaposhnikov Frigate Completes All Tests - Pacific Fleet

Tue 27th April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The modernized frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet "Marshal Shaposhnikov" has finished all the necessary tests and is now part of the combat ready forces, the fleet's press service informs.

"The carrier of the Kalibr and Uran cruise missile systems, the frigate 'Marshal Shaposhnikov,' has become part of the permanent readiness forces of the Pacific Fleet," the press service said in a statement.

According to the release, the tests have confirmed the frigate's speed and maneuvering characteristics and the reliability of its navigation systems.

Earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on successful Kalibr cruise missile tests that "Marshal Shaposhnikov" carried out in the Sea of Japan.

According to spokesman of the Russian Pacific Fleet Nikolai Voskresensky, "Marshal Shaposhnikov" carried out artillery fire tests in April using air and sea targets in the Peter the Great Gulf. Targets were fired at from the A-190 universal shipborne artillery mount that the frigate received as part of its modernization. The ship was also equipped with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and Uran anti-ship missiles as part of the repair work and modernization that started in 2016.

In December of last year, the modernized frigate successfully test-fired Uran missiles in the waters of the Sea of Japan.

