MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Russia's newest modernized missile-carrying bomber Tu-160M has conducted its first flight test, Russian aerospace and defense company Tupolev said on Sunday.

"On February 2, 2020, the first flight of the first deeply modernized Tu-160M prototype bomber based on the Tu-160 combat aircraft took place at the KAZ airfield named after S. P. Gorbunov, a branch of PJSC Tupolev," the press service told reporters.

The flight proceeded at an altitude of 1,500 meters and lasted 37 minutes.

"During the flight, the necessary checks were performed on updated systems and equipment installed as part of the deep modernization of the aircraft. According to the crew, the flight went as normal, the systems and equipment worked without any remarks," the press service added.

Tu-160M features an onboard defense system, an advanced communications system, new engines and weaponry that significantly expand the bomber's performance and strike capabilities.