MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma have held phone talks, during which they discussed the topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, the Russian Embassy in India said on Thursday.

"On July 15, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor #Morgulov and Amb. of India to Russia Venkatesh #Varma spoke over the phone. Topical bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest as well as the schedule of contacts between the two countries for the coming period were discussed," the embassy tweeted.

India is currently involved in a new surge of border tensions with China that came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish, while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. This was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.