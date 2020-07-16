UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Morgulov, Indian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral, Regional Agenda In Phone Talks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:16 PM

Russia's Morgulov, Indian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral, Regional Agenda in Phone Talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma have held phone talks, during which they discussed the topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, the Russian Embassy in India said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma have held phone talks, during which they discussed the topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, the Russian Embassy in India said on Thursday.

"On July 15, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor #Morgulov and Amb. of India to Russia Venkatesh #Varma spoke over the phone. Topical bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest as well as the schedule of contacts between the two countries for the coming period were discussed," the embassy tweeted.

India is currently involved in a new surge of border tensions with China that came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish, while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. This was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

Related Topics

India Russia China Died July Border

Recent Stories

‘Veena Malik may be suitable candidate for the p ..

9 minutes ago

Twitter Stocks See Over 5% Drop at Pre-Market Trad ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt extends lockdown until Aug 15

3 minutes ago

Five killed in different incidents

3 minutes ago

President for speedy, cost-free justice to people ..

7 minutes ago

India sees record daily spike of COVID-19 cases, t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.