Russia's Morgulov, North Korean Diplomats Discuss Situation On Korean Peninsula - Moscow

Russia's Morgulov, North Korean Diplomats Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who is visiting Pyongyang, held talks with senior North Korean diplomats to discuss current situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Morgulov met with North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as well as deputy foreign ministers, Im Chon Il and Ri Thae Song, according to the ministry.

"The current situation on the Korean Peninsula was discussed in the context of a general political and diplomatic process of settling a range of issues in the subregion.

An agreement to continue strengthening the cooperation between Russia and North Korea in this and other areas was reached," the statement read.

At talks with Im, the sides also spoke about the implementation of agreements reached at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late April, the ministry added.

Kim visited Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, where he met with Putin and local officials. After the talks, the sides said the discussions were devoted to strengthening bilateral ties between Russia and North Korea.

