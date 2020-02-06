MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting with South Korea's Ambassador to Russia, Lee Sok-bae, on Wednesday to discuss key bilateral issues, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held at the request of the South Korean ambassador.

"Thorough discussion took place on pressing bilateral issues, including the scheduling of political contacts," the statement read.

In January, Lee told reporters that South Korea and Russia are actively working to organize a mutual exchange of high-level visits in 2020, including the potential visit of President Vladimir Putin.

Morgulov and Lee previously held talks at the end of November to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula after Russian diplomats conducted a serious of consultations with their North Korean counterparts.