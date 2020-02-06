UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Morgulov, South Korean Ambassador Discuss Key Bilateral Issues - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Morgulov, South Korean Ambassador Discuss Key Bilateral Issues - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting with South Korea's Ambassador to Russia, Lee Sok-bae, on Wednesday to discuss key bilateral issues, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held at the request of the South Korean ambassador.

"Thorough discussion took place on pressing bilateral issues, including the scheduling of political contacts," the statement read.

In January, Lee told reporters that South Korea and Russia are actively working to organize a mutual exchange of high-level visits in 2020, including the potential visit of President Vladimir Putin.

Morgulov and Lee previously held talks at the end of November to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula after Russian diplomats conducted a serious of consultations with their North Korean counterparts.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Visit Vladimir Putin South Korea North Korea January November 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

44 seconds ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

16 minutes ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

46 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.