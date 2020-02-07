UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Morgulov, US Ambassador Discuss Situation In N. Korea, Afghanistan - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

Russia's Morgulov, US Ambassador Discuss Situation in N. Korea, Afghanistan - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting with the United States' newly appointed ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, to discuss the recent situation in North Korea and Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting with the United States' newly appointed ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, to discuss the recent situation in North Korea and Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for deepening the Russian-American dialogue on issues related to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, including the developments in North Korea and Afghanistan, as well as other topical issues," the statement said.

In mid-December, the US Senate approved Sullivan, who was the US deputy secretary of state at the time, as the ambassador in Moscow. He was sworn in by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23.

In January, Sullivan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to talk about bilateral ties between Russia and the United States, the crises in the middle East and North Africa, as well as common efforts in fighting global terrorism.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Senate Moscow Russia United States North Korea Middle East January December Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Process underway to introduce best business models ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, DPO hold open court i ..

2 minutes ago

Singaporean Health Ministry Confirms 3 New Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab orders strict check on hoar ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Robotics Firms Donate Robots to Hospitals ..

7 minutes ago

South Korea to Provide $1.7 Bln to Firms Seeing Ma ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.