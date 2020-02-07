Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting with the United States' newly appointed ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, to discuss the recent situation in North Korea and Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting with the United States' newly appointed ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, to discuss the recent situation in North Korea and Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for deepening the Russian-American dialogue on issues related to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, including the developments in North Korea and Afghanistan, as well as other topical issues," the statement said.

In mid-December, the US Senate approved Sullivan, who was the US deputy secretary of state at the time, as the ambassador in Moscow. He was sworn in by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on December 23.

In January, Sullivan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to talk about bilateral ties between Russia and the United States, the crises in the middle East and North Africa, as well as common efforts in fighting global terrorism.