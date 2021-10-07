MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US Special Envoy for the North Korea Sung Kim discussed the situation around the Korean peninsula on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the situation around the Korean Peninsula and possible steps of the interested parties aimed at advancing the process of political and diplomatic settlement of the entire range of problems in the subregion," the ministry said in a statement.