MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun discussed by phone the latest developments in the Korean settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The latest developments on the Korean settlement track were discussed. It was agreed to increase multilateral coordination in the interests of supporting the political and diplomatic process of resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said, adding that the talks was held on the initiative of the US side.

On Saturday, the North Korean delegation led by chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation headed by Biegun in Sweden.

These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February. However, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely, after which Kim said the working negotiations with the United States had failed. According to the diplomat, the United States came empty-handed.

The United States has refuted North Korea's claims that the Saturday denuclearization talks were not a success. The US State Department pointed to some new initiatives that could help achieve progress in the negotiations.

On Sunday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned the United States that if Washington did not get rid of its "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and did not propose a realistic solution to denuclearization by the end of the year, North Korea would not continue negotiations.