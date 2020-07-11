UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mortality Grows By 11.9% In May, Chiefly Due To COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:11 AM

Russia's Mortality Grows by 11.9% in May, Chiefly Due to COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia's mortality rate grew by 11.9 percent in May, with the coronavirus and its effect on chronic conditions seen as the main reason behind the surge, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia's mortality rate grew by 11.9 percent in May, with the coronavirus and its effect on chronic conditions seen as the main reason behind the surge, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"As for the May mortality, it increased by 11.9 percent, and I should say that the COVID-infection and the cases when the COVID-infection resulted in acceleration of chronic conditions growth are the main reasons behind the increase," Golikova said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

1 hour ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

3 hours ago

WHO Says Global COVID-19 Case Count Exceeds 12 Mil ..

5 minutes ago

Two gunned down, one injured in Khuzdar firing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.