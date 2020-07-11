Russia's mortality rate grew by 11.9 percent in May, with the coronavirus and its effect on chronic conditions seen as the main reason behind the surge, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday

"As for the May mortality, it increased by 11.9 percent, and I should say that the COVID-infection and the cases when the COVID-infection resulted in acceleration of chronic conditions growth are the main reasons behind the increase," Golikova said.