MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The number of deaths in Russia was down 22% in 2022 from the pandemic year of 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"I want to thank regions for gradually reducing the mortality rate. Compared to 2021, Russia saw a reduction of 22% in 2022," the former health minister said during a video link-up with heads of newly opened regional clinics.

Life expectancy in Russia improved by 2.5 years from 2021, rising to the average 72.6 years for both women and men, Golikova said, adding that she hoped to see the average age of death return to the pre-pandemic level this year. She said reducing infant mortality was key to population growth.

Federal statistics agency Rosstat has estimated the number of deaths in 2022 at 1.9 million, with 1.3 million children being born. The birth rate in 2022 fell 6.9% compared to the year before.