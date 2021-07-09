Mortality in Russia increased by 13.9% year-on-year in June 2021 due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus caused by the new Delta strain, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Mortality in Russia increased by 13.9% year-on-year in June 2021 due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus caused by the new Delta strain, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"According to operational data, in June 2021, due to a sharp rise in the incidence caused by the spread of a new strain of delta coronavirus infection, mortality increased by 13.9% compared to June last year," Golikova told reporters.

At the same time, according to Rosstat, mortality in Russia in May decreased by 3.6% compared to April this year and by 6.1% compared to May last year, Golikova said.