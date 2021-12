Russia's mortality grew 18.5% year-on-year in January-November 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia's mortality grew 18.5% year-on-year in January-November 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"According to official data from Rosstat, mortality increased by 17% in November 2021 compared to the same period last year, and by 18.

5% in January-November 2021 compared to January-November 2020. In November of this year, more than 100% of additional mortality is from COVID-19, while mortality from other diseases decreased by 9%," Golikova said.