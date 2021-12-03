UrduPoint.com

Russia's Mortality Up 20.3% Y/Y In October Due To COVID - Deputy Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 11:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Mortality in Russia in October 2021 increased by 20.3% year-on-year, with more than 100% of the total increase in mortality linked to the coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"According to official data from Rosstat, mortality in October 2021 increased by 20.

3% compared to the same period last year, in January-October 2021 it rose by 19.1% compared to January-October 2020," Golikova said.

She also noted that of the total increase in mortality in October, "more than 100% accounted for deaths from COVID-19."

The deputy prime minister added that deaths from other diseases had fallen by 6.2%.

